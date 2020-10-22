President Trump Reacts To Legendary Football Coach’s Endorsement

President Trump received an endorsement from a legendary college football coach on Wednesday night.

Former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden, one of the winningest head coaches in college football history, is recovering from his battle with COVID-19. As he makes his recovery, Bowden has vowed his support for President Trump.

“We have to get out and vote for President Trump because re-electing him is our only chance to leave the next generation with the same heritage, beliefs, and opportunities that Ann and I had and that many of you had,” Bowden said on Wednesday night.

“There are about 45 of us Bowdens around. Most of us live in Florida, and I promise you that almost all of us will be voting for Trump, and the ones that don’t won’t be telling me about it.”

President Trump reacted to the endorsement on Thursday morning.

“Over 300 wins and 2 National Championships. Thank you to Florida State for giving us Bobby Bowden!” the president tweeted.

….to be around to vote for President Trump.” Over 300 wins and 2 National Championships. Thank you to Florida State for giving us Bobby Bowden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

Bowden, 90, was Florida State’s head coach from 1976-2009. He won two national championships and 12 ACC championships. The Alabama native went 377–129–4 as a college football coach and remains one of the winningest head coaches of all-time.

Election Day is set for Nov. 3.