Longtime College Football Coach Randy Shannon Lands New Job

Longtime college football coach Randy Shannon has reportedly landed a new job.

Shannon, 55, has been coaching since 1991. The former Miami Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys linebacker began his career at his alma mater. Shannon served as an assistant coach with the Hurricanes from 1991-97.

The former Miami Hurricanes coach will now be working for a rival school.

Shannon has been hired as a senior defensive analyst at Florida State.

#FloridaState hires Randy Shannon as senior defensive analyst. Former Miami head coach most recently served as UCF's defensive coordinator. Also has been defensive coordinator at Florida. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 5, 2021

Shannon was the head coach at Miami from 2007-10. He went 28–22 in four seasons leading the Hurricanes’ program.

The former Miami Hurricanes head coach has since coached at TCU, Arkansas, Florida and UCF. He served as the Knights’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2018-21.

UCF underwent major coaching changes this offseason, as head coach Josh Heupel was hired by Tennessee. The program then hired former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn as head coach. Malzahn is hiring his own assistant coaches at UCF.

Shannon will join Mike Norvell’s staff at Florida State. The Seminoles are coming off a 2020 season in which they went 3-6, including a 2-6 mark in the ACC.

Florida State is scheduled to begin the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 5 against Notre Dame.