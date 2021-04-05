The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Randy Shannon Lands New Job

UAB's Bill Clark greets Randy Shannon.GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Head coaches Bill Clark of the UAB Blazers and Randy Shannon of the Florida Gators shake hands after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Longtime college football coach Randy Shannon has reportedly landed a new job.

Shannon, 55, has been coaching since 1991. The former Miami Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys linebacker began his career at his alma mater. Shannon served as an assistant coach with the Hurricanes from 1991-97.

The former Miami Hurricanes coach will now be working for a rival school.

Shannon has been hired as a senior defensive analyst at Florida State.

Shannon was the head coach at Miami from 2007-10. He went 28–22 in four seasons leading the Hurricanes’ program.

The former Miami Hurricanes head coach has since coached at TCU, Arkansas, Florida and UCF. He served as the Knights’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2018-21.

UCF underwent major coaching changes this offseason, as head coach Josh Heupel was hired by Tennessee. The program then hired former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn as head coach. Malzahn is hiring his own assistant coaches at UCF.

Shannon will join Mike Norvell’s staff at Florida State. The Seminoles are coming off a 2020 season in which they went 3-6, including a 2-6 mark in the ACC.

Florida State is scheduled to begin the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 5 against Notre Dame.


