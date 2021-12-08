Randy Shannon Reportedly Finalizing New College Football Job

There have already been a plethora of coaching changes in college football over the past week. The latest move involves former Florida interim coach Randy Shannon.

According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Shannon is working out a deal that’ll make him the next linebackers coach at Florida State.

“Randy Shannon is working out a deal to be Florida State’s linebackers coach,” Marcello announced on Twitter. “Should be finalized soon. He worked in off-field capacity as an analyst at #FSU this season.”

Shannon was a senior defensive analyst for the Seminoles this season. If this move comes to fruition, it’d be a significant promotion for him.

Shannon, 55, has plenty of experience coaching at the collegiate level. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Miami before eventually making his way over to TCU.

After brief stints at TCU and Arkansas, Shannon was hired by Florida. Shannon was the Gators’ defensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

The Gators named Shannon their interim coach after they parted ways with Jim McElwain. Unfortunately, he was not retained by Dan Mullen.

Although he may have a long way to go before earning another coordinator job, Shannon is back on track as far as his career is concerned.