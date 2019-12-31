We’ve seen some atrocious Sun Bowls before, most notably the 3-0 fiasco between Oregon State and Pitt in 2008. Today’s game in El Paso has eclipsed that points total, but it hasn’t been by much. Arizona State leads Florida State 9-7 late in the third quarter.

It was unclear what we should expect from either of these teams. Arizona State was up and down all season, while Florida State had one of the most tumultuous seasons in college football, with Willie Taggart’s ouster at midyear.

FSU has hired Memphis’ Mike Norvell already, coming off of his impressive season with the AAC Champions. Things are definitely looking up (though Taggart obviously came from Oregon, with plenty of hype himself).

Today won’t have too many fans of either side excited, especially the Seminole faithful.

Florida State is out-gaining Arizona State, but both offenses have been very stagnant. FSU has a 264-205 edge. The teams have combined for five turnovers (three for Florida State). Florida State is struggling to throw, averaging four yards per attempt with two picks, while Arizona State has just 52 rushing yards, good for 2.2 per carry. ASU isn’t the team without an active scholarship running back, either.

Most egregiously, the two sides have settled for 11 punts on top of the five turnovers. Florida State also has a missed field goal.

In summation, this game is an absolute mess. It is, however, quite close, and you can’t rule out a weird ending. If you can’t get a good bowl game, you might as well get an weird one. This game is now sponsored by “Tony The Tiger” with a giant midfield logo, which certainly set you at a high weirdness quotient off the bat.

The Seminoles and Sun Devils are on CBS, opposite Navy-Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl on ESPN.