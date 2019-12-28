Texas A&M 4-Star RB Jashaun Corbin Makes Transfer Decision

Nearly two weeks ago, sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin entered the NCAA transfer portal. It didn’t take him very long to find his next destination, as he’ll be leaving Texas A&M for another Power Five program.

247Sports’ recruiting rankings listed Corbin as the No. 261 overall recruit and No. 8 all-purpose back from his class. Nearly 40 programs extended a scholarship offer to him during his recruitment process.

Texas A&M named Corbin the starter at the beginning of the year. Prior to suffering an injury this season, he ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Instead of returning to Texas A&M for another season, Corbin announced on social media that he’s transferring to Florida State.

“I’m coming home,” Corbin wrote on Twitter. “Let’s get to work.”

Corbin’s post on Twitter included a first look at him in a Florida State uniform.

This is a solid addition to the backfield for head coach Mike Norvell, who took the job at Florida State earlier this month.

Florida State needed to reload on offense, especially since Cam Akers declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. He ran for over 1,100 yards and totaled 18 touchdowns this past season.

We’ll see if Norvell can continue to add reinforcements this offseason in Tallahassee.