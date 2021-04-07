The Spun

Former Florida State Football Star Arrested On Murder Charge

Dalvin Cook and Travis Rudolph celebrating a Florida State touchdown.GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: Dalvin Cook #4 and Travis Rudolph #15 of the Florida State celebrate a touchdown during the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Travis Rudolph, a former star wide receiver at Florida State who had a brief NFL career, was arrested on murder charges this morning. He is currently in Palm Beach County jail, following his arrest.

Police responded to a double-shooting in Palm Beach County, leading to Rudolph’s arrest. One of the victims is dead, and another has been hospitalized. Rudolph faces one first-degree murder charge, and another first-degree attempted murder charge.

His involvement in the incident has shocked those around the college football world. Many have called Rudolph among the nicer people that they had the chance to know or cover at Florida State. Ahead of the 2016, he made headlines for befriending a local middle school student with autism, after noticing that he was eating alone at lunch.

Rudolph went undrafted in 2017, and signed with the New York Giants, for whom he played the 2017 season. He was waived by the team at the start of the 2018 season, and signed by the Miami Dolphins, but tore his ACL on his first day of practice with the team. His most recent pro football stint came with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019. He is 25 years old.

Travis Rudolph is being held without bond, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Not much more is known about the alleged shooting at this time.

Our thoughts go out to those affected by this morning’s shooting. We’ll have more about this situation as it comes out.

