College Football World Reacts To North Carolina-Florida State Craziness

We could be in for a pretty wild finish between North Carolina and Florida State on Saturday evening.

For most of Saturday night, it looked like the No. 5 Tar Heels were heading toward an upset loss. The Seminoles dominated much of the first half at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida State carried a 31-7 lead into halftime. North Carolina was officially on upset alert. The Seminoles seemed primed for their first big win of the season.

#FloridaState absolutely dominating #UNC tonight. Had a feeling things were turning for the Noles after last week. But we haven’t seen this type of defensive performance in a while. Adam Fuller’s group really getting after the Tar Heels. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 18, 2020

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Florida State is no longer dominating. In fact, North Carolina is storming back with a vengeance.

It’s now FSU 31, North Carolina 21, and the Tar Heels have the ball. UNC has looked like the far better team in the second half. And it’s been a pretty crazy quarter-plus in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday night.

We now head to the fourth quarter, where the Seminoles will try to hold on to their 10-point lead. North Carolina, meanwhile, is looking for a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback to stay undefeated on the season.

Heading to the 4th FSU 31 UNC 21 | 3rd Q 0:00 pic.twitter.com/lfGTvuDAiC — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 18, 2020

Let’s check in on the nerves of Florida State’s fan base:

Sleeping in the 2nd half. We’ve been doing this the last 3 years. pic.twitter.com/TCMbtZOIWR — ExConservativeNavyVet (@TCM1028) October 18, 2020

Florida State and North Carolina are currently playing on ABC.

It should be a fun fourth quarter.