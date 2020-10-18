The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To North Carolina-Florida State Craziness

Mack Brown celebrates a win with the North Carolina Tar Heels.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 31: Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 24-20 in the Belk College Kickoff game at Bank of America Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

We could be in for a pretty wild finish between North Carolina and Florida State on Saturday evening.

For most of Saturday night, it looked like the No. 5 Tar Heels were heading toward an upset loss. The Seminoles dominated much of the first half at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida State carried a 31-7 lead into halftime. North Carolina was officially on upset alert. The Seminoles seemed primed for their first big win of the season.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Florida State is no longer dominating. In fact, North Carolina is storming back with a vengeance.

It’s now FSU 31, North Carolina 21, and the Tar Heels have the ball. UNC has looked like the far better team in the second half. And it’s been a pretty crazy quarter-plus in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday night.

We now head to the fourth quarter, where the Seminoles will try to hold on to their 10-point lead. North Carolina, meanwhile, is looking for a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback to stay undefeated on the season.

Let’s check in on the nerves of Florida State’s fan base:

Florida State and North Carolina are currently playing on ABC.

It should be a fun fourth quarter.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.