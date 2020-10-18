Upset Alert: No. 5 North Carolina Getting Absolutely Dominated

North Carolina football is the No. 5 team in the country, and a real contender to face Clemson in the ACC Championship. Florida State, meanwhile, has been mired in the worst extended stretch in recent memory for the program.

When they got onto the field tonight, though, all that went out the window. Just before halftime, Florida State is absolutely bludgeoning the Tar Heels 24-0. UNC can score in bunches, but so far FSU is exorcising some demons in this game.

The Tar Heels can’t get anything going on offense so far. After four punts to start the game, they turned it over on downs, as Javonte Williams was stuffed on a 4th and 1 from the FSU 24 yard line. The following drive, Sam Howell, one of the league’s best quarterbacks, threw a pick six to Joshua Kaindoh, who beautifully jumped a screen pass.

FSU’s offense has looked more explosive than it has so far this year as well. Jordan Travis, who took over the quarterback spot against Jacksonville State a few weeks ago, is 4-for-10, but has 137 yards through the air, and has run for 38 yards and two touchdowns so far.

Florida State just took a 24-0 lead against No. 5 North Carolina 😳 pic.twitter.com/hhYgrO23nB — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 18, 2020

UNC has gained more yardage than Florida State so far, and is now trying to put up some points before halftime, which would certainly help heading into the break. Florida State will get the ball to start the second half, though.

FSU is just 1-3 on the year, with the lone win coming against Jacksonville State. The team did look more competitive against a top five Notre Dame team last weekend, falling 42-26. A win here would signal some serious progress under first year head coach Mike Norvell. The ‘Noles lost their first two games to lowly Georgia Tech and rival Miami, the latter of which was a 52-10 blowout.

It is too early to celebrate for FSU though. There’s plenty of time for North Carolina football, so the ‘Noles have to stay on their toes.