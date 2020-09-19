Urban Meyer Thinks 1 Major College Football Coach Is “In Quicksand”

Former Ohio State head coach turned FOX analyst Urban Meyer knows what it’s like to go against Florida State. The former Florida Gators head coach had some memorable games against the Seminoles during his time in Tallahassee.

The current Florida State program is nothing like the one Meyer faced, though.

Florida State has fallen off – considerably – over the last three to four years. Jimbo Fisher’s final season was bad, Willie Taggart’s season and a half was brutal and Mike Norvell isn’t faring much better. The Seminoles lost a heartbreaker to Georgia Tech last weekend.

Meyer believes Norvell could be in some trouble.

“The Florida State I remember, (it was) Bobby Bowden with all those first-round draft picks,” Meyer said today. “On the other sideline, I’m coaching against him. It would be unthinkable to not win 11 games. Here’s the difference. They’re 1-11 in the last 12 games against ranked opponents. Their first five or six are against ranked opponents. I don’t know. Whatever’s happening is not good. Pop the hood and look underneath?

“The captain of the team (Marvin Wilson) called out their coach in the summer about not being truthful about speaking with the players. Is there something going on at Florida State that’s not positive? You have a new coach there. (Mike Norvell) is in quicksand right now. I hope he gets himself out, because if it keeps going in reverse, they won’t win five games.”

Florida State, 0-1, is looking to get its first win of the season next Saturday against Miami.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.