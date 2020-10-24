Video: ACC Quarterback With The Wildest Touchdown Of The Season

We’re only an hour into this weekend’s slate of college football, but we may have just witnessed the craziest touchdown of the season.

During the first quarter against Louisville, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis lost the ball on a read option in enemy territory. Somehow though, Travis found a way to dribble the football back into his hands and run into the end zone for a touchdown.

The replay showed that Travis legitimately bounced the football from his right hand to his left hand while on the run. It was basically a crossover on the football field.

Louisville’s defense had Travis exactly where it wanted him, but the dual-threat quarterback simply made one of the wildest plays we’ll ever see.

Here’s the touchdown from Travis that is going viral:

HOW DID HE DO THIS? Jordan Travis DRIBBLES the football on this @FSUFootball touchdown run. 😱 pic.twitter.com/F54OUNC8hx — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) October 24, 2020

Travis was magnificent for Florida State last week during its upset win over North Carolina. He had 191 yards through the air, 107 yards on the ground, and three total touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Travis, he hasn’t done much today against Louisville outside of that miraculous rushing touchdown.

Florida State currently trails by three touchdowns against Louisville. Mike Norvell’s squad is going to need Travis to recapture his magic if they want any chance at winning this afternoon.