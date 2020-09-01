ACC football is right around the corner. We now have an official list of kickoff times and television info for Weeks 1 and 2 later this month.

Miami is the first ACC team to play this fall, facing UAB on Thursday, September 10. That Saturday, there are four league contests on the docket: Syracuse-North Carolina, Duke-Notre Dame, Georgia Tech-Florida State and Clemson-Wake Forest. The Georgia Tech-Florida State game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

In Week 2, Syracuse-Pitt, Virginia-Virginia Tech and Miami-Louisville highlight the slate. Those latter two games will be shown on ABC, with ESPN televising Georgia Tech’s non-conference game against USF.

Additionally, Notre Dame will host USF in a non-conference clash that will be shown on USA Network, which is a first for college football.

You can see some television info and Notre Dame kickoff times, as well as for ACC primetime games, below.

The ACC is one of three Power 5 leagues intending to play football this fall. The Big 12 and SEC are the other two.

Additionally, Notre Dame will be playing as a full ACC member for just this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.