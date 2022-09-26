2 Big Names Mentioned For The Georgia Tech Job

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 28, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia Tech is the latest Power 5 college football job to open up after the Yellow Jackets officially moved on from Geoff Collins.

Along with Nebraska and Arizona State, Georgia Tech is getting a head start on its coaching search. Already, some marquee names are being mentioned.

ESPN's Pete Thamel tweeted a list of more than a dozen potential fits for the position earlier today. Arguably the two most noteworthy names on it are Bill O'Brien and Todd Monken.

O'Brien, the current Alabama offensive coordinator, has been a head coach in the Big Ten (Penn State) and the NFL (Houston Texans). He has also been mentioned as a possible candidate at Nebraska.

Monken has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia since 2020. He also has OC experience at Oklahoma State and Eastern Michigan, as well as with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

Collins finished 10-28 overall and 7-19 in the ACC in three-plus seasons at Georgia Tech.

In addition to moving on from the head football coach, Georgia Tech also fired athletic director Todd Stansbury on Monday.