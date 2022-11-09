2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Pittsburgh Panthers on November 2, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market.

Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers.

"After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to decommit from [Georgia Tech] and open up my recruitment to all schools," Simpkins said on Twitter.

This is actually the second time Simpkins has decommitted from the Yellow Jackets. He first pledged to the program in February 2021 before backing off that commitment last December.

The 5-foot-9, 183-pound running back then picked Georgia Tech again in July before changing his mind on Wednesday. Simpkins was most recently offered by Michigan State Oct. 28.

The No. 32 running back in the country, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Simpkins also officially visited Arkansas and Louisville last summer.