Just In: Week 11 ACC Game Has Been Postponed

Amid numerous other postponements and cancellations around college football this weekend, the ACC had been largely unaffected. That changed minutes ago, with an announcement about Georgia Tech vs. Pitt football.

Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech is being postponed until Dec. 12. Both teams are dealing with COVID-19 situations within their rosters this week, leading to the decision.

“The rescheduling follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Georgia Tech and Pitt football teams,” the ACC announced in its release today. “The teams are adhering to the minimum outlined protocols within ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”

Pitt is 4-4 on the year, while Georgia Tech sits at 2-5. The ACC built multiple bye weeks into its schedule this year, which does give it some leeway in situations like this, unlike what the Big Ten and Pac-12 has had to deal with early in their seasons.

By our count, this is the ninth game impacted by COVID-19 this week. The SEC has been the most heavily-hit league this week, with Alabama at LSU, Texas A&M at Tennessee, Georgia at Missouri, and Auburn at Mississippi State postponed. All four games featured ranked teams on the road.

Memphis at Navy and UL Monroe at Arkansas State have also been postponed. Meanwhile, Ohio State at Maryland and Air Force at Wyoming have been canceled, and will not be made up.

Pitt is scheduled to host Virginia Tech next weekend, while Georgia Tech is on the road at Miami. Hopefully these situations don’t impact their seasons any further.