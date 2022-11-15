ACC Quarterback Is Reportedly Out For Rest Of The Season

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Pittsburgh Panthers on November 2, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia Tech will have to finish out the regular season without freshman quarterback Zach Pyron.

Pyron, who landed hard on his shoulder during the Yellow Jackets' loss to Miami on Saturday, suffered a broken clavicle on the play, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Pyron played in the last three games and started the last two for GT. He finished his first season with 565 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on 49-of-85 passing while also rushing for 127 yards and two scores.

Because Pyron only played in three games, he is eligible for a redshirt this season.

With Pyron out, Jeff Sims, who has been Georgia Tech's primary starter this season, is next in line. Sims has not played since spraining his foot against Virginia on Oct. 20, though he has been available the last three weeks if needed in an emergency.

Should Sims be unable to play this weekend, Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh would called upon to start.

Georgia Tech will close out the regular season with games against North Carolina and Georgia.