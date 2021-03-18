College Basketball World Reacts To The Moses Wright News

One of the best players in college basketball will reportedly miss the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Moses Wright, a senior forward for the ACC Tournament champion Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, has reportedly been ruled out.

The 6-foot-9 forward will reportedly miss at least Georgia Tech’s first round and second round game, per reports.

Jeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy first reported the news.

“BREAKING: Georgia Tech will be without star big man Moses Wright for the Yellow Jackets first-round game against Loyola Chicago,” Goodman tweeted.

BREAKING: Georgia Tech will be without star big man Moses Wright for the Yellow Jackets first-round game against Loyola Chicago, sources told me and @Brett_McMurphy. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 18, 2021

Georgia Tech is the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region, set to face No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago in the first round.

If the Yellow Jackets win, they’ll face either No. 1 seed Illinois or No. 16 seed Drexel.

Wright’s first and potentially second round absences will be a major blow to Georgia Tech’s chances of advancing.

Moses Wright's absence will be a brutal blow for Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets now must play their first NCAA Tournament game since 2010 without the ACC POTY. Tough matchup with Cameron Krutwig just got tougher.https://t.co/b4ZJYVc2MA — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) March 18, 2021

Wright was a force during the ACC Tournament, scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the title game win over Florida State.

tfw you see the news about Georgia Tech's Moses Wright and run to your book to bet on Loyola only to realize you can't pic.twitter.com/I11rGSsGng — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 18, 2021

Wright was named a third-team All-American by Andy Katz of NCAA.com.

Georgia Tech and Loyola-Chicago are set to tip off at 4 p.m. E.T. on Friday. The game will be televised on TBS.