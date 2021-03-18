The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To The Moses Wright News

After months of Bracketology, a full look at the ncaa tournament bracketINDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 01: A 165-foot tall NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is seen on the JW Marriott Indianapolis leading up to the 2015 Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 1, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The bracket is 44,000 square-feet. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

One of the best players in college basketball will reportedly miss the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Moses Wright, a senior forward for the ACC Tournament champion Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, has reportedly been ruled out.

The 6-foot-9 forward will reportedly miss at least Georgia Tech’s first round and second round game, per reports.

Jeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy first reported the news.

“BREAKING: Georgia Tech will be without star big man Moses Wright for the Yellow Jackets first-round game against Loyola Chicago,” Goodman tweeted.

Georgia Tech is the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region, set to face No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago in the first round.

If the Yellow Jackets win, they’ll face either No. 1 seed Illinois or No. 16 seed Drexel.

Wright’s first and potentially second round absences will be a major blow to Georgia Tech’s chances of advancing.

Wright was a force during the ACC Tournament, scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the title game win over Florida State.

Wright was named a third-team All-American by Andy Katz of NCAA.com.

Georgia Tech and Loyola-Chicago are set to tip off at 4 p.m. E.T. on Friday. The game will be televised on TBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.