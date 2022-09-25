College Football World Reacts To Sunday Night Firing News

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 28, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia Tech became the latest Power 5 program to make a coaching change today, firing Geoff Collins after three-plus seasons.

Collins was never able to find his footing in Atlanta, compiling a 10-28 overall record and 7-19 mark in ACC play. He had a tough task taking over for Paul Johnson and adapting from being a triple option program, but eventually, if you don't produce results, you're going to get axed.

That moment came for Collins on Sunday, and no one in college football really seems to be too shocked at this development.

We've seen a speculation about Deion Sanders taking over at Georgia Tech, even before Collins was let go. It won't be easy to pry Sanders away from Jackson State, and the Yellow Jackets will have competition, but 247Sports' Carl Reed says GT is interested in "Coach Prime."

"Top names of interest in the Georgia Tech Head Coaching Search are Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders, Georgia Running Back Coach Dell McGee, Coast Carolina Head Coach Jamey Caldwell, and Florida State OL/OC Alex Adkins," Reed tweeted.

Georgia Tech fell to 1-3 with a loss to UCF on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets will take on Pitt in ACC play in Week 5.