College Football World Reacts To The Chris Weinke News

Over the past 10 years former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Chris Weinke has found steady work mentoring other quarterbacks in the high school, college and NFL ranks. But today it appears that he’s found another new job.

According to FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman, Weinke is set to be the new quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech. Weinke was out of coaching in 2021 after spending the previous three seasons at Tennessee.

Georgia Tech have won just nine games in three seasons under head coach Geoff Collins. Persistent struggles in the passing game have seen them rank no better than 95th in FBS for points scored in those three years.

Fans on Twitter seem a little confused by the move. Some seem to think that it’s bizarre given Collins’ penchant for running the ball despite abandoning the triple-option. Others dismissed the move given his lack of big results with quarterbacks he’s coached:

Name one QB he’s coached that had success??? I’ll wait…. — JACKSONVOL (@Fshelton1300) January 3, 2022

So is Georgia Tech no longer an option school? https://t.co/A4DdM7h8Bu — Dwints (@DVVintsFoFo) January 3, 2022

The 49-year-old coach was a three-year starter at Florida State between 1998 and 2000. He led the Seminoles to a national title win over Michael Vick and Virginia Tech in 1999, and won the Heisman Trophy over Josh Heupel and Drew Brees the following year.

But Weinke’s college stardom didn’t translate well to the NFL. He struggled in his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers and retired after a lackluster 2007 season with the 49ers. Weinke then went into coaching, and has found work in the highest levels of the game.

From 2010 to 2014 he was the head coach at IMG. He was then the QBs coach of the Rams from 2015 to 2016 before taking a job as an analyst at Alabama in 2017. Then he joined the Vols in 2018, first serving as their running backs coach before moving to coaching quarterbacks.

