Georgia Tech 4-Star WR Signee Reportedly Killed Monday

Georgia Tech four-star wide receiver signee Bryce Gowdy was tragically killed early this morning. The Deerfield Beach (Fla.) product was struck by a train in his hometown, according to JacketsOnline.com’s Kelly Quinlan.

Gowdy’s death is the second major tragedy to strike the Yellow Jacket program this year. Back in March, defensive lineman Brandon Adams passed away after collapsing and hitting a head while rehearsing a step routine with friends.

Gowdy committed to Georgia Tech back in July and signed with the program on December 18. The final tweet he posted before his death is absolutely gut-wrenching.

Posted at 8:13 p.m. Sunday night, it features a picture of Gowdy in a Yellow Jackets uniform surrounded by family members.

“Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon!” Gowdy wrote.

Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon! pic.twitter.com/mCw5esPWUj — Bryce “Simba” Gowdy (@SkayeBryce) December 30, 2019

Details on Gowdy’s death are scarce right now, but the outpouring of love for the fallen teenager is anything but. All over social media, tributes have poured in for Gowdy.

We extend our condolences to Gowdy’s family and friends and the entire Georgia Tech football community during this time.