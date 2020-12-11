College Football Player Announces Transfer Hours After Loss

Thursday night’s game against Pittsburgh didn’t go so well for Georgia Tech football and head coach Geoff Collins. The Panthers outplayed the Yellow Jackets in nearly every facet, going onto win 34-20. The loss dropped Collins and company to 3-7 with just one game remaining.

But the bad news for Georgia Tech stretched into Friday morning.

Yellow Jackets wide receiver Ahmarean Brown announced his intention to transfer following the team’s loss on Thursday night.

The sophomore wideout posted a message on Twitter just before 10 a.m. ET on Friday morning. He thanked his coaches at Georgia Tech for their mentorship and his teammates for their friendship.

But he ended the statement by saying that he would enter the transfer portal.

Losing Brown will definitely be a blow for Collins and the Yellow Jackets. The former three-star recruit from Florida seemed to be the team’s next big wide receiver during his freshman year but regressed in 2020.

In 2019, Brown started 10 games for Georgia Tech and had one of the best receiving seasons ever seen at the university. He ended the year with seven touchdown catches, tying Calvin Johnson for the program’s most receiving touchdowns as a freshman. He also racked up a team-high 396 receiving yards in the Yellow Jackets run-heavy offense.

But this season didn’t quite pan out as well for Brown. Quarterback Jeff Sims struggled to move the ball from the air, spelling trouble for the team’s wide receivers. Brown caught just 11 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in seven games played. He was tied for fifth on the team in receptions, which could’ve been a signal that it was time to move on.

Plenty of teams will be on the lookout for a young, talented deep threat like Brown this offseason. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him on a conference competitor come next fall.