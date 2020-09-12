The Spun

Photo: College Football Fans Are Loving Georgia Tech’s Punter

Georgia Tech football punter Pressley Harvin III booms one against South Florida.TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 08: Pressley Harvin III #27 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets punts during a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Sports fans love guys who don’t fit the traditional look of what people expect from the positions they play. Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech football‘s 255-pound punter, certainly fits the bill.

Georgia Tech has had some down seasons, as the program looks to rebuild under Geoff Collins, who is in his second year in Atlanta. Harvin has actually been around for a bit.

In 2017, he was named to ESPN and the FWAA’s Freshman All-American teams. He was a third-team All-ACC player that year, and the second-team All-ACC punter a year later.

Pressley Harvin is listed at 6-feet, 255 pounds. Add in the untucked undershirt, the single glove, and the hiked up pants, and his huge leg, and he definitely draws some attention. There also aren’t many Black punters and kickers in the sport, even after the success of guys like Marquette King in the NFL, so it is always cool to see a guy like Harvin thriving. College football fans on Twitter who are just finding out about Harvin are already big fans.

That is certainly one way to win over Big Ten fans who are stuck without a team to root for at the moment.

So far, Harvin has two punts for 78 yards on the day, including a 52-yard bomb.

Florida State leads Georgia Tech football 10-0 at the half today in Tallahassee. The game is being broadcast on ABC.


