Video: Georgia Tech Coach’s Postgame Handshake Is Going Viral

On Thursday night, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Pitt Panthers squared off in an ACC clash.

While the game wasn’t anything special, the brief meeting between head coaches afterward was something else entirely. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was left scratching his head after an encounter with Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins.

The latter raced to mid-field and gave Narduzzi a handshake. However, just a split-second later, Collins appeared to rip his hand away from Narduzzi’s, cutting the handshake short.

The Pitt head coach was clearly surprised by the action.

Check it out.

Georgia Tech's coach is maaaaad pic.twitter.com/UvyaLCWPkD — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 11, 2020

Just a few second before this awkward encounter, Collins was furious with a call made by the officials. On the final drive of the game, the Georgia Tech coach was heated about a non-pass interference call.

Quarterback Jordan Yates fired a pass to the end zone to wide receiver Jalen Camp. The pass was deemed an uncatchable ball and no penalty flag was thrown on the play.

That play happened with just 16 seconds left on the clock. Well, 16 seconds later, a fired up Geoff Collins raced to midfield for a terse handshake with the opposition.

“I was just focused on getting our guys over to the band to celebrate,” Collins said via ESPN. “I don’t even remember what I said, to be honest with you.”

Pitt won the game 34-20.