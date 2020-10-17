Photo Of Sad Georgia Tech Fan Is Going Viral

Another sad college football fan has been photographed for the rest of the college football world to see. A Georgia Tech fan is the latest football fan to go viral on social media this afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets came into today’s contest against the Clemson Tigers having won two ACC games. But that isn’t saying much considering the lack of competitive play within the conference. As we’ve known for a while now, the Tigers are head and shoulders above the rest of its conference.

Trevor Lawrence the Clemson Tigers obliterated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday in a 73-7 blowout. It’s safe to say Georgia Tech fans attending today’s game didn’t have a fun time.

ESPN’s broadcast crew caught notice of a sad Yellow Jackets fan, who was laying down on a bench. He clearly had given up on his team by this point. Take a look at the sad Georgia Tech fan in the post below.

Remaining loyal to a team becomes tough task in the midst of a blowout loss. At least this same fan stayed for the majority of the game.

Clemson, meanwhile, looked like a national championship contender today, which isn’t a surprise. Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers have one of the best offenses in the nation.

On the bright side for Georgia Tech, it won’t have to play Clemson for another year. Unfortunately, the Yellow Jackets face another top-five team in just two weeks when they play No. 4 Notre Dame.