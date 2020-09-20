Photos: Sad College Football Fan Goes Viral On Saturday

The 2020 college football season isn’t producing as many viral fan moments as previous seasons, but we got one on Saturday afternoon.

With most college football programs playing in front of empty stadiums, the opportunity for viral crowd shots just isn’t there. But some teams are playing in front of 25-30 percent capacity crowds and the fun crowd shots are still a part of the game.

This was the case on Saturday afternoon, when Georgia Tech fell to UCF. The Yellow Jackets were crushed by the No. 14-ranked Golden Knights, 49-21.

A sad, sleeping Georgia Tech fan went viral on social media in the second half of Saturday afternoon’s game. He had seen enough from his team, apparently.

ESPN’s college football Twitter account summed up the fan appropriately: “Forever 2020 mood,” they wrote.

permanent 2020 mood: pic.twitter.com/CXdLJkpTWH — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 19, 2020

It was a tough afternoon for Georgia Tech, as the Yellow Jackets were optimistic heading into the showdown with UCF.

Georgia Tech was coming off a nice season-opening win over Florida State, but the program could not keep that momentum going against a strong UCF team.

Hopefully that sad fan got some good rest in the stands and will be ready for the Yellow Jackets’ next game. Georgia Tech is scheduled to play Syracuse next Saturday.