3 Louisville Athletes Dismissed For Throwing Party That Led To Outbreak

Earlier this week, Louisville announced that it would pause workouts for its men’s and women’s soccer teams due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. That surge in coronavirus cases allegedly happened because of an off-campus party that took place over the weekend.

Louisville’s athletic department didn’t waste time figuring out how it would discipline the student-athletes responsible for this off-campus party. Some people might find the team’s decision harsh though, as the Cardinals have officially dismissed three members of their men’s soccer team.

In addition to dismissing three members from the men’s soccer team, Louisville also suspended three other team members for their involvement in last weekend’s event.

“I’m extremely disappointed in these young men and particularly with the three that have been dismissed,” Head coach John Michael Hayden said in the team’s official statement. “They have demonstrated with their actions now and previously that they do not echo the culture of this program.”

The Cardinals also revealed that the three soccer players dismissed from the program had prior team violations.

If the NCAA is going to have sports this fall, teams can’t afford to have student-athletes throwing parties on the weekends. Coaches and players need to follow the protocols laid out in front of them.

Louisville’s decision to dismiss three players on its soccer team should serve as a cautionary tale for any student-athletes thinking about throwing a party this fall.