ACC Starting Quarterback "Didn't Make The Trip" For Game This Weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the Louisville Cardinals game against the Syracuse Orange at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Louisville will be without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham this Saturday when it faces Virginia.

Cunningham didn't travel to Virginia with the rest of the team due to concussion-like symptoms, per Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. This injury was sustained against Boston College last week.

This is a crushing blow to Louisville's offense. Cunningham has accounted for 66 percent of their total yards this season.

Cunningham has 968 passing yards, 457 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns this year. His streak of 40 straight games played at Louisville will come to an end this afternoon.

Louisville will start junior Brock Domann this Saturday. It'll be his first career start.

In two appearances this season, Domann has 92 yards and an interception.

This season has already been quite disappointing for the Cardinals. They're currently 2-3, with all three of those losses coming against ACC opponents.

Kickoff for the Louisville-Virginia game is at 12 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.