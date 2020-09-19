Fans React To Bill Murray’s College GameDay Performance

Even in an unusual year, College GameDay has done pretty well getting top flight guests. Last weekend, the crew got Wake Forest hoops legend Chris Paul for the Demon Deacons’ game against Clemson. This weekend, ahead of a ranked ACC game between Louisville and Miami, ESPN landed beloved actor and comedian Bill Murray.

Murray obviously wasn’t a legendary alumnus of either school, but he does have a Louisville connection. His son Luke Murray is an assistant for the Cardinals’ men’s basketball team under Chris Mack, following him from Xavier when he took the job. When you can get Bill Murray to appear on your show, though… you take it.

His appearance was far from typical, though. Murray showed up on a video connection that looked like something out of the dial-up era. He was also swinging in a hammock, as one does when one is Bill Murray.

Evidently ESPN wasn’t able to send some equipment his way. It honestly adds to the charm of the whole, bizarre situation we’re in. And who can ever get annoyed with Bill Murray.

Bill Murray is picking games from a hammock over Zoom with a terrible internet connection. Maybe 2020 ain't so bad. pic.twitter.com/O0EyrMaeFL — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 19, 2020

There may be no school more happy with Murray’s appearance today than Appalachian State. Evidently, Murray had “one of the best times of his life” during a visit to the school, so he’s going with the Mountaineers against Marshall today.

“If I ever go back to Appalachian State, I might not ever get out of there,” Murray said. “It’s a lot of fun. I’m going for the Apples.” (Ed. note: Appalachian State’s teams are not known as the Apples.)

Bill Murray confirmed huge App State fan pic.twitter.com/MLLQThG1Aq — Barstool Sun Belt (@barstoolsunbelt) September 19, 2020

Found some more info on Bill Murray's visit to App State! (as mentioned on ESPN Gameday this morning) Looks like they had a crazy time including rock concerts, someone dressed up as a gorilla, and "gonzo baseball." https://t.co/lVkhyAefeS pic.twitter.com/Ifk9bhw0TG — App State Tailgate (@AppStTailgate) September 19, 2020

Overall, fans seemed to dig Murray’s very relaxed appearance.

Bill Murray's making GameDay picks from a hammock over what appears to be a dial-up connection. This is amazing. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) September 19, 2020

Some things in life just can't be topped. Bill Murray picking football winners from a hammock is one of them. https://t.co/6HgEgqcNia — Nolan Dalla (@nolandalla) September 19, 2020

Bill Murray making Game Day picks from a hammock with poor internet connection is my favorite thing. — Courtney 🇵🇷 Martinez (@sportsbycourt) September 19, 2020

Bill Murray in a hammock should moderate all debates — Rory Albanese (@RoryAlbanese) September 19, 2020

bill murray making football picks in a hammock via zoom is my aesthetic — Blythe Brumleve (@blythebrum) September 19, 2020

Murray wound up going with his son’s school tonight, leading to a split in the main matchup. Lee Corso and Desmond Howard opted for Miami, while Murray and David Pollack are rolling with Louisville.

GameDay picks. Lee Corso: Miami

Desmond Howard: Miami

David Pollack: Louisville

Bill Murray: Louisville — Cameron Teague (@cj_teague) September 19, 2020

Not everyone can get away with crappy internet and appearing in the bottom corner of the screen while swinging in a hammock on College GameDay. For Bill Murray, though, it feels perfect and we wouldn’t want anything different.