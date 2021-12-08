Breaking: Louisville Announces Significant Athletic Department News

The Louisville board of trustees announced an important update regarding the school’s athletic department on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cameron Teague of the Courier-Journal, the board has made a number of decisions pertaining to contract of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra.

The Cardinals AD has reportedly been let out of his non-compete clause. The board also eliminated the requirement that he give 3-day notice to terminate his employment.

The significance of these two contract changes is clear: the road is now paved for Tyra to leave Louisville and become the next athletic director at Florida State.

Reports earlier in the week has connected Tyra to the Florida State job and these latest updates seem to indicate that it’s just a matter of time before the Louisville AD makes way for Tallahassee.

Florida State has been on the lookout for a new athletic director for the last week after the school announced that its current AD, David Coburn, would retire.

“Earlier this year, David Coburn shared with me his intention to retire, and I appreciate his willingness to continue to serve until his successor can be named,” Florida State president Richard McCullough said in a statement last Wednesday, per Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

“David has been a tremendous Athletics Director for the past three and a half years. He stepped into this role when the Athletics Department needed his leadership skills and extensive budgetary expertise. He guided the department through some challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic… As an FSU alumnus, David has always cared deeply about this university, and we thank him for his loyalty and dedication.”

With his replacement becoming clear, Coburn can now make his retirement official and step aside for the Tyra-era at Florida State to begin.