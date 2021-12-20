Breaking: Decision Made On Louisville-Kentucky Game This Week

This week’s annual rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cardinals’ program.

According to a Louisville press release, the Cards have paused team-related activities indefinitely due to multiple positive tests. Therefore, they won’t play Kentucky this Wednesday as scheduled, though there is hope the game will be made up.

“Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game,” the release says.

Louisville vs. Kentucky has been officially postponed. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 20, 2021

There have been college basketball games postponed or canceled around the country over the last week due to COVID.

Still, this is an especially tough blow for the Bluegrass State; the Kentucky-Louisville game might even be a bigger deal than Christmas for fans.

Hopefully, both schools will find a way to get this game back on the books at some point this season. Not only will both fanbases be happy, but it will be a major resume-building opportunity for both teams.