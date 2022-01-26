On Tuesday night, college basketball insider Seth Davis of The Athletic announced that Louisville will part ways with basketball coach Chris Mack. Less than 24 hours later, the veteran coach commented on this unfortunate development.

Mack made it clear that he’s not bitter about the way things ended at Louisville. However, it was tough telling his family that he’s no longer the head coach of the Cardinals.

“I’m not bitter in any way,” Mack said. “I loved our experience here. It was hard telling our girls.”

As for Mack’s coaching future, he said he’s unsure what’s next for his career.

Chris Mack: “I’m not bitter in any way. I loved our experience here. It was hard telling our girls.” I asked if he’d be coaching college basketball next year, and he said he doesn’t know what the future holds. pic.twitter.com/WYh9YHQDhJ — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) January 26, 2022

Mack took over as the head coach for Louisville in 2018. In just over three seasons with the program, he owned a 68-37 record.

Of course, Mack’s stint at Louisville didn’t go the way fans hoped it would. The fan base was optimistic about the program’s future when it managed to pry Mack away from Xavier.

During his stint at Xavier, Mack won over 200 games. He led the program to the NCAA Tournament eight times in a nine-year span.

Though his time at Louisville ended on a sour note, Mack could eventually find himself back on the sidelines coaching Division I Basketball.