College Basketball World Is Shocked By Louisville's Record

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Miami Redhawks at KFC YUM! Center on November 18, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There's no joy in Louisville these days when it comes to the Cardinals' men's basketball program.

Louisville lost 80-53 to Miami today at home to fall to 0-8 on the season. After losing three "buy" games to open the season, the Cardinals have now dropped five in a row to four Power 5 opponents and Cincinnati out of the AAC.

"Miami over Louisville by 27 at the KFC Yum Center. An 0-10 start feels inevitable for the Cards," said CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. "Expect a big push towards Portal Kombat in the 502 next spring."

Rothstein is not the only college basketball media member to discuss UL's ineptitude.

"Miami is straight up laughing at the resistance (or lack there of) from Louisville. Everyone say it with me: This is a disgrace. This is unacceptable," said Louisville Rivals publisher Ty Spalding. "This starts and ends with the coaching staff. Pretty cut and dry."

The coaching staff is led by first-year head coach and Louisville alum Kenny Payne, who has not been able to get untracked, to say the least.

"I’ve been watching college ball a long time and I can’t ever recall a legit high major program starting off with a new coach this disastrously," said the official Rush The Court Twitter account. "Guys like Gillespie & Doherty are looking like Wooden and K compared to what Kenny Payne is doing this winter at Louisville. Sheesh."

"Following UofL's 25-point loss to Maryland, this is the FIRST TIME in UofL Basketball history that the Cards have lost back-to-back at home by 25+," added ESPN Louisville's Mark Blankenbaker.

Louisville's next game is Saturday at Florida State, which is also off to a horrific 1-9 start. If they can't get that one in Tallahassee, a loss to Western Kentucky also seems possible, meaning the Cardinals would be 0-10.

If UL can't then beat Florida A&M and/or Lipscomb in its next two games, we might be waiting until 2023 for them to secure their first win of the season.