The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To The Louisville News

A general view of Louisville's basketball arena.LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 25: A general view of the inside of the arena during the Louisville Cardinals game against the Ohio Bobcats at KFC YUM! Center on November 25, 2011 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, rumors of significant news out of the Louisville men’s basketball program started to emerge.

Well, those rumors weren’t for nothing. On Tuesday afternoon, Dino Gaudio, a former assistant coach at Louisville, was federally charged with extortion.

According to multiple reports, Gaudio threatened to extort the school by reporting “media allegations that the UL program violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student athletes.” He allegedly would have reported the school if it did not pay him 17 months of salary.

Obviously, Louisville popping back up in the news in a significant way caught the attention of the basketball world. Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

It seems the Cardinals can’t go at least a few years without some sort of scandal. While this one isn’t as juicy, it’s still not a great sign that Louisville can’t stay out of the headlines.

The infractions Gaudio was allegedly willing to expose seem relatively minor – especially considering what happened under former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.