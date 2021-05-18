Earlier Tuesday afternoon, rumors of significant news out of the Louisville men’s basketball program started to emerge.

Well, those rumors weren’t for nothing. On Tuesday afternoon, Dino Gaudio, a former assistant coach at Louisville, was federally charged with extortion.

According to multiple reports, Gaudio threatened to extort the school by reporting “media allegations that the UL program violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student athletes.” He allegedly would have reported the school if it did not pay him 17 months of salary.

Obviously, Louisville popping back up in the news in a significant way caught the attention of the basketball world. Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

The clearest example we are moving past Covid and life is returning to normal is an absolutely insane Louisville basketball story — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 18, 2021

Louisville basketball the last five years: Trips to federal court: 2

NCAA Tournament wins: 1 https://t.co/Nj7GWruI0E — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) May 18, 2021

It seems the Cardinals can’t go at least a few years without some sort of scandal. While this one isn’t as juicy, it’s still not a great sign that Louisville can’t stay out of the headlines.

The infractions Gaudio was allegedly willing to expose seem relatively minor – especially considering what happened under former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino.