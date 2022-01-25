College Basketball World Speculating About Chris Mack

Following the Louisville Cardinals’ loss to the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday night, forward Malik Williams made an interesting comment about the team’s coaching staff.

When asked if the Cardinals tuned out their coaching staff, Williams said “I don’t have a comment for that.” This comment has many fans believing that Mack lost the locker room at Louisville.

While there’s no guarantee Louisville will make a coaching change, the latest move by the university is quite interesting.

Louisville has called a joint meeting of its athletics board and board of trustees for Wednesday afternoon. On top of that news, Mack’s coaches show, which was scheduled for tonight, has been canceled.

These two announcements have led to a ton of speculation on social media. Let’s just say the college basketball world expects a decision on Mack fairly soon.

“The writing has been on the wall,” Jeff Lightsy Jr. said. “It’s time to move on.”

“Looks like the end for Chris Mack,” one fan said.

“Anyone reading this tweet has a better chance of coaching Louisville next week than Chris Mack does,” another fan tweeted.

Mack has been the head coach of the Cardinals since the 2018-19 season.

With the loss on Monday night, Louisville owns an 11-9 record. Only time will tell if Mack is given the opportunity to turn this season around.