The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Speculating About Chris Mack

Louisville Cardinals head coach Chris Mack kneeling on the sideline during a game.DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 21: Head coach Chris Mack of the Louisville Cardinals looks on during their game in the First Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Following the Louisville Cardinals’ loss to the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday night, forward Malik Williams made an interesting comment about the team’s coaching staff.

When asked if the Cardinals tuned out their coaching staff, Williams said “I don’t have a comment for that.” This comment has many fans believing that Mack lost the locker room at Louisville.

While there’s no guarantee Louisville will make a coaching change, the latest move by the university is quite interesting.

Louisville has called a joint meeting of its athletics board and board of trustees for Wednesday afternoon. On top of that news, Mack’s coaches show, which was scheduled for tonight, has been canceled.

These two announcements have led to a ton of speculation on social media. Let’s just say the college basketball world expects a decision on Mack fairly soon.

“The writing has been on the wall,” Jeff Lightsy Jr. said. “It’s time to move on.”

“Looks like the end for Chris Mack,” one fan said.

“Anyone reading this tweet has a better chance of coaching Louisville next week than Chris Mack does,” another fan tweeted.

Mack has been the head coach of the Cardinals since the 2018-19 season.

With the loss on Monday night, Louisville owns an 11-9 record. Only time will tell if Mack is given the opportunity to turn this season around.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.