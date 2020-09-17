The Spun’s 2020 College Football Staff Picks: Week 3

The college football season is starting to grow. This week, the Big Ten announced that it will be back this fall, with games starting on Oct. 23.

For now, we’re still working our way to something that feels almost normal. The SEC doesn’t kick off for another few weekends, and we’re over a month from Big Ten ball. The ACC and Big 12 lead the way for now, with AAC, Conference USA, Sun Belt, and a few independent teams involved.

Power Five football got back in action last weekend with ACC and Big 12 play. Admittedly, it wasn’t the most exciting slate we’ve ever had, though there were a few upsets. It was a particularly rough weekend for the Big 12.

Early on, No. 23 Iowa State fell at home to UL Lafayette, Arkansas State knocked off Kansas State, and Coastal Carolina beat Kansas for a second year in a row. It was a big Saturday for Sun Belt teams against the Big 12. Texas Tech narrowly beat FCS program Houston Baptist, or it would’ve been even more rough for the Big 12.

Well that was fun. Sun Belt went 3-0 vs Big 12 today:

Coastal Carolina 38 at Kansas 23

Louisiana 31 at #23 Iowa State 14

Arkansas State 35 at Kansas State 31#SunBeltFB @CoastalFootball @RaginCajunsFB @AStateFB — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) September 13, 2020

I went with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in that final game, but otherwise, we didn’t see some of those upsets coming. We were all swept in the Iowa State and Kansas State losses, as well as Florida State’s surprising upset loss to Georgia Tech. This weekend, the picks are a bit more interesting, with some serious splits in onion in the games between Baylor and Houston, Louisville and Miami, and NC State and Wake Forest.

But first, here’s where things stand after one week of picks:

1. Dan Lyons: 11-3

T-2. Andrew Holleran: 10-4

T-2. Matt Hladik: 10-4

T-2. Steve Driscoll: 10-4

T-2. Andrew McCarty: 10-4

T-2. Chris Rosvoglou: 10-4

T-2. Alek Arend: 10-4

T-8. Matt Lombardi: 9-5

T-8. Tzvi Machlin: 9-5

Here are our picks for Week 3 of the 2020 college football season:

