David Johnson had been huge for Louisville tonight. The Cardinals opened up a lead at Cameron Indoor Stadium early against Duke, and led Mike Krzyzewski’s team almost the entire time. Johnson led the way with a team-high 19 points off the bench in a 79-73 road win for the Cards.

With just about three minutes left in the contest, and Louisville leading by one, Johnson was forced out of the game. He suffered an injury that appears to be affecting his wrist and shoulder.

It is a scary moment for the Cardinals overall, and for the star freshman who has been so important to the team. Duke held Louisville’s Player of the Year hopeful Jordan Nwora to just six points on 12 shots.

The nature of the injury is even more concerning given Johnson’s recent injury history. He suffered a serious shoulder injury back during the summer. He made it back much more quickly than most expected, making his Louisville debut in late November. Hopefully this isn’t directly related.

Johnson had been the difference of this game today.

David Johnson turns it over and he's down in a lot of pain. Fred Hina helps him up and off the court, Ryan McMahon checks in. 71-70 Cards, 3:25 to go — Lucas Aulbach (@LucasAulbach) January 19, 2020

David Johnson and the Cards bench gave the team a huge edge. They scored 35 points, while Duke’s reserves managed just two points all game.

Duke guard Cassius Stanley led all scorers with 24 points. Freshman forward Matthew Hurt had 16, while Tre Jones and Vernon Carey Jr. have 12 each, all more than any Cardinal not named David Johnson, Dwayne Sutton, or Malik Williams, who finished with 13 and 12 respectively.

Louisville’s impressive depth led the way in Cameron Indoor, solidifying one of the best wins one can land in college basketball for Chris Mack.

The Nos. 3, 4, and 5 teams in the country, Duke, Auburn, and Butler, each suffered two losses this week.

We’ll have more on Johnson’s status when it is released.

Update: This is a good sign.

Chris Mack tells me David Johnson gave him the thumbs up in the locker room. Says he will be fine. — Jody Demling (@jdemling) January 19, 2020

Hopefully this means no major time off for Johnson.