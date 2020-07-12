Shedeur Sanders is more than the child of one of the greatest athletes in sports history, he’s also a talented quarterback with just about every major program eager to sign him.

But after years of being recruited from programs across the country, Sanders is ready to make his commitment. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sanders announced that he will be making his commitment on Monday, July 13 at 6 p.m. CST (7 p.m. EST).

247Sports rates Sanders as a four-star prospect and the No. 219 overall recruit in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country, and the No. 34 prospect from the state of Texas.

Sanders has been a star for Trinity Christian School, going 27-1 over the past two years with back-to-back state titles. Over his three years as a starter he’s completed over 63-percent of his passes for 8,796 yards and 123 touchdowns with only 19 picks.

His 247Sports scouting report from earlier this year projects him as a Day 3 NFL Draft pick. It also draws a pro comparison to Indianapolis Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.

As for possible destinations, 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions are currently tipping him towards Louisville. The Cardinals finished second in the ACC Atlantic Division last year, behind only Clemson.

But he could just as easily follow in his family’s footsteps. His famous father went to FSU en route to NFL and MLB stardom, while his brothers Shilo and Deion Jr. went to South Carolina and SMU respectively. Sanders also has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee, among other schools.

We’ll all be paying close attention as Shedeur Sanders makes his long-anticipated decision.