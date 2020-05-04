Details Emerge From Louisville’s Notice Of Allegations

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: The Louisville basketball program is being investigated by the NCAA. And yes, it is more fallout from the Rick Pitino era.

On Monday the University of Louisville announced it received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA. Contained in that notice are four allegations of recruiting violations.

According to Louisville’s website, the notice comes on the heels of an investigation into Louisville’s alleged pay-for-play program between the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. There is one Level I violation and three Level II violations, one of which concerns Pitino’s alleged “failure to monitor.”

The Level I violation alleges that a representative of Louisville made an “improper recruiting offer.” As for the Level II violations, those involve distinct violations by Pitino, his staff, and the university as a whole.

The university has pledged to take responsibility if any allegations are proven true. But they intend to fight back if they feel the NCAA misinterprets the evidence.

Via the University of Louisville:

For those allegations that are proven to be factual, the University will take responsibility… However, we will not hesitate to push back where the evidence does not support the NCAA’s interpretations or allegations of charges.

Louisville vacated all 123 wins between the 2011-12 and 2014-15 seasons as a result of the 2017-18 corruption scandal. Among the vacated wins were two Final Four appearances and the 2013 national title.

We’ll keep you posted as more facts come in.