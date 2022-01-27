Dick Vitale Reacts To Louisville’s Chris Mack Decision

Louisville made the difficult decision to move on from men’s head basketball coach Chris Mack this week in the middle of a disappointing fourth season at the helm.

The official announcement came on Wednesday after reports had been floating around a few days prior. Louisville’s Board of Trustees and Athletics Board hosted a joint meeting yesterday afternoon and reached a decision to part ways with Mack.

Some figures from around college basketball were shocked to hear the news, considering Mack posted a 68-37 overall record as the head coach of the Cardinals. However, renowned color commentator Dick Vitale had a much different view of the situation.

Dickie V explained that in cases like this one, a split could be beneficial for both parties. He recognized that Louisville had trended towards mediocrity since Mack took over, which is something the historic program couldn’t tolerate.

“Sometimes a divorce is good for both parties. ⁦Chris Mack can coach his record proves that. However when at an elite hoops school like Louisville men’s basketball your TEAM must excel. Mediocrity is not going to make it ⁩& CARDS became M-E-D-I-O-C-R-E!” Vitale wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Vitale makes an apt point. Louisville had started off the 2021-22 season with and 11-9 record, which included losses in five of their last six games. Before things start to get any worse, the Cardinals decided to make a change.

Because Louisville let go of Mack in the middle of the year, the school should get a bit of head start in their search for the next leader of the program. The men’s basketball job at the ACC school is regarded as one of the top jobs in college basketball, so the Cardinals should have no problem getting one of their top choices.

Time will tell who Louisville deems is the right pick to lead the team away from mediocrity and back toward contention.