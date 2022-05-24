DJ Wagner's Grandfather Lands Job: College Basketball World Reacts

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Miami Redhawks at KFC YUM! Center on November 18, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Louisville men's basketball made an important hire this week, adding Cardinals legend Milt Wagner to the staff.

According to reports, Wagner will work in a hybrid director of player development/alumni relations role. His most important title though is grandfather to D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

Dajuan Wagner Jr. (D.J.) is Milt's grandson and the son of former NBA guard Dajuan Wagner, who played for Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Memphis. Calipari is fiercely recruiting D.J., who like his father, plays his high school ball in Camden, N.J.

By hiring Milt, who was a star at Louisville in the 1980s before embarking on a lengthy professional career, new Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne is clearly looking to gain an edge in the recruiting battle for D.J.

Earlier this spring, Louisville began picking up more recruiting predictions for Wagner.

We'll see if today's news enhances that trend.