Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Rick Pitino On Sunday Night

On Saturday Rick Pitino secured a trip to the NCAA Tournament with the Iona Gaels. But on Sunday he got the last laugh over a few of his former employers.

Kentucky and Louisville both failed to make the NCAA Tournament during Selection Sunday. Pitino coached both of those teams to national championships (though his Louisville title was later vacated).

His time in Louisville ended with his firing in the fallout of a corruption scandal in 2017. The two sides went through a lengthy legal dispute in the years that followed.

As a result, fans of Pitino and haters of Louisville and Kentucky have been running victory laps this evening. Many are joking about how Pitino got the last laugh over both of them.

Rick Pitino in, Louisville and Kentucky out. That man is slipping into a bathtub full of champagne right now. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 14, 2021

Pitino in. Louisville and Kentucky out. pic.twitter.com/klAfqKutM6 — Rush the Court (@rushthecourt) March 14, 2021

Rick Pitino made it but Louisville didn’t lol awww poor guys — Muzz (@Mussallem) March 14, 2021

Rick Pitino and his Iona team went just 12-5 in the regular season, missing the final five games due to COVID-19 issues. But despite getting the 8th seed in the MAAC Tournament, they took down all four of their opponents to claim the MAAC title and get their automatic bid.

In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, they’ll take on another team Pitino should be familiar with: Alabama.

The Gaels will be a No. 15 seed going up against Nate Oats and the No. 2 Crimson Tide. It’s a great coaching matchup, and we can’t wait to see it.

Will Rick Pitino lead Iona to an upset of Alabama in the First Round?