Former Longtime CBB Rivals Announce They’ll Play Each Other Next Season

For years, Louisville-Cincinnati was one of the toughest rivalries in all of college basketball.

Unfortunately, conference realignment has prevented the two schools from facing each other since 2014. Thankfully, it appears the hard-nosed rivalry is being reborn this upcoming season.

Louisville coach Chris Mack and Cincinnati coach John Brannen engaged in an entertaining Twitter thread Thursday evening. The two coaches hinted at the idea of re-introducing the rivalry early in the 2020 season before seemingly confirming a 2020 head-to-head contest.

According to Brannen himself, the Bearcats will host the Cardinals on Friday, Nov. 13 this upcoming season. As if it couldn’t get any better, yes, the intense rivalry is being played on Friday the 13th.

Mark your calendars, college basketball fans. This will be one of the top non-conference games – if not one of the best all year – of the 2020 season.

The two schools first met in 1921 and have played each other a total of 99 times. The Nov. 13 match-up will be the 100th meeting between the two programs.

Louisville leads the all-time series 56-43, although three of the Cardinals’ wins have since been vacated due to the infamous 2015 sex scandal.

As for the Nov. 13 rivalry contest, let’s hope this kicks off an annual meeting between the two fierce rivals.