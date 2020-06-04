Former Louisville Player’s Tweet About Bobby Petrino Is Going Viral

Bobby Petrino has been a lightning rod throughout his coaching career. Rarely, if ever, has he left a school or organization on good terms.

Petrino’s second stint at the University of Louisville certainly did not end well. If you were looking for a way to sum up how much of a disaster it was, just check out this tweet from former Cardinals wide receiver JaQuay Savage.

With the topics of police brutality and racism dominating the national conversation, Savage took to Twitter this morning to discuss Petrino. According to Savage, Petrino never discriminated along the lines of race. He was just a jerk to everyone.

“That’s one thing you could never say about my college coach Bobby Petrino. He doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. That mf hated everybody,” Savage wrote.

Thats one thing you could never say about my college coach Bobby Petrino. He doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. That mf hated everybody😂 — JaQuaY (@jaquaysavage) June 4, 2020

After going 34-18 in the first four seasons of his second go-around at UL, things totally unraveled for Petrino in Year 5. He went 2-8 and was dismissed before the 2018 season ended, as a locker room meltdown following an early-season loss to Florida State spiraled into a six-game losing skid.

Despite how poorly things ended with the Cardinals, Petrino is back coaching. After sitting out the 2019 season, he was hired as the new head coach at Missouri State in January.

If his past is any indication, Petrino will have some success there, but ultimately alienate everyone on the way out.