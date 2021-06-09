The Spun

Former Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey Reportedly Transferring Again

Nebraska freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey against Ohio StateLINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who transferred to Louisville earlier this offseason, is on the move again.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield revealed on ESPN 93.9 The Ville this morning that McCaffrey has left the Cardinal program after reportedly deciding that “this wasn’t the place for him.”

McCaffrey originally transferred to UL in February after leaving Nebraska in January.

A former four-star recruit and the younger brother of star NFL running back Christian McCaffrey, Luke McCaffrey split time with Adrian Martinez last season with the Cornhuskers. He finished with 466 passing yards, one touchdown and six interceptions while rushing for 364 yards and three scores.

As a true freshman in 2019, McCaffrey completed 9-of-12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns and added 166 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

We’ll see what McCaffrey’s next step is, but if he wants to go somewhere and immediately start, he might have to look beyond the Power 5 conferences, especially at this point in the offseason.


