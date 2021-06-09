Former Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey Reportedly Transferring Again

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who transferred to Louisville earlier this offseason, is on the move again.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield revealed on ESPN 93.9 The Ville this morning that McCaffrey has left the Cardinal program after reportedly deciding that “this wasn’t the place for him.”

McCaffrey originally transferred to UL in February after leaving Nebraska in January.

TRANSFER PORTAL | Redshirt freshman QB Luke McCaffrey, the younger brother of Christian and a transfer from Nebraska, has left the Louisville program, Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield told ESPN radio 93.9 The Ville this morning — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) June 9, 2021

Scott Satterfield on @ESPN680 & @939TheVille: Luke (McCaffrey) came in last week and decided that this wasn't the place for him…… he wanted to come in and be a starting quarterback… we wish him the best. — Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) June 9, 2021

A former four-star recruit and the younger brother of star NFL running back Christian McCaffrey, Luke McCaffrey split time with Adrian Martinez last season with the Cornhuskers. He finished with 466 passing yards, one touchdown and six interceptions while rushing for 364 yards and three scores.

As a true freshman in 2019, McCaffrey completed 9-of-12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns and added 166 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

We’ll see what McCaffrey’s next step is, but if he wants to go somewhere and immediately start, he might have to look beyond the Power 5 conferences, especially at this point in the offseason.