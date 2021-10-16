The Spun

Lamar Jackson Has Amazing Reaction To Louisville Jersey Honor

Lamar Jackson in his Louisville uniform.LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals looks on against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The University of Louisville will most likely never see a player like Lamar Jackson ever again. With that being said, the school has decided to honor the star quarterback.

On Saturday morning, Louisville announced that No. 8 will be retired because of Jackson’s accomplishments. He found out about the news after Friday’s practice.

Jackson had no clue that he was going to have his jersey number retired, which made for a genuine reaction from the former Heisman Trophy winner.

“That’s unreal,” Jackson said. “You can’t really put that in words.”

Jackson then jokingly said he’s not going to cry on camera about the news. It was evident that he was filled with a lot of emotions once he found out that his jersey was going up in the rafters.

Jackson deserves this moment, there’s no doubt about it. As a sophomore, the dual-threat quarterback had 3,543 passing yards, 1,571 rushing yards and 51 total touchdowns.

Although there were some doubts about how Jackson’s game would be able to translate to the pros, it’s clear that he belongs in the NFL.

In his second season in the NFL, Jackson won the league’s MVP award. He could end up winning the award yet again this season, as he already has the most total yards in the league.

Congratulations to Jackson for being such a prolific player at the collegiate and pro level.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.