Look: Louisville Football Makes Embarrassing Recruiting Mistake

The 2020 season was a difficult year for the Louisville Cardinals football team. But as the program works to recruit for better years to come, they’re off to another difficult start.

Louisville were hosting some official visits for top recruits this weekend and had some welcome materials waiting for the prospects. There was one big problem though: They spelled the word “Official” wrong on those materials.

At least one of those handouts had the word “Official” spelled as “Offical” in giant, blue letters. Someone else noted that they spelled the word wrong on a lanyard that was handed out to prospects too.

The errors have quickly gone viral, garnering thousands of likes and shares on social media. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, those retweets and comments aren’t saying anything positive about them. Kentucky Wildcats fans are having the time of their life right now.

They spelled it wrong on the lanyard too. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2hQzSdLWnc — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) June 12, 2021

The Cardinals went just 4-7 in 2020 – winning half the number of games that they won in 2019. They started the season 0-4 against their ACC rivals before winning three of their last six.

Those kinds of struggles might make it tough to convince top recruits to join. Their 2021 recruiting class ranks 9th in the ACC per 247Sports. And so far, their 2022 class ranks 13th by the site.

Whoever made this embarrassing mistake is probably going to get a serious talking to from Scott Satterfield.

Hopefully it isn’t too off-putting for their would-be recruits.