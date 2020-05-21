Louisville Announces When Student-Athletes Will Return To Campus

Many college campuses will begin to re-open in coming weeks after a long break due to the pandemic. Louisville is the latest to make a major announcement regarding the return of student-athletes.

The University of Louisville announced on Tuesday a select number of student-athletes will return to campus as soon as May 27th. The group of returned athletes will include “about” 30 football and 15 men’s and women’s basketball players. The first group of returned student-athletes is being termed “Phase 1.”

The select group will begin testing on June 3rd followed by voluntary training on June 8th. Louisville’s training facilities – including the Schnellenberger Football Complex, Trager Center, and Planet Fitness Kueber Center – will be open during Phase 1.

Louisville is also preparing to allow “15 swimming and diving student-athletes” to return to campus, pending NCAA approval. Phases 2 and 3 of the university’s plan are pending upon the results of Phase 1. If all goes well, more student-athletes will return to campus in coming weeks.

“We have worked very closely with our campus leadership, medical professionals & coaching staffs to prepare a comprehensive plan for a safe return to campus for our student-athletes to participate in voluntary activities.” – @vincetyra

#GoCards https://t.co/MX3Fnmi99l — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) May 21, 2020

Louisville’s Phase 4 would permit all student-athletes to return to campus by late July to early August. This phase would allow all full-contact practices and scrimmages to resume as they would during a normal off-season.

But first things first, the Cardinals will have to track to progress of Phase 1. Louisville is one of the first universities to implement a plan that allows select student-athletes to return to campus this soon.

It’ll be interesting to see the results of the multi-phase plan. We’re certainly hoping all goes according to plan.