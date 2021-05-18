The Spun

Breaking: Former Louisville Basketball Coach Charged With Extortion

Louisville basketball's players huddle up before a game.LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 13: The Louisville men's basketball team huddles before the game against the Samford Bulldogs at KFC YUM! Center on November 13, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dino Gaudio, a longtime college basketball coach who most recently served as an assistant at Louisville, has been federally charged with extortion. After rumors about something big dropping at Louisville in the college basketball world today, the news came down moments ago.

Gaudio joined Chris Mack‘s staff at U of L in 2018. It was his first coaching job since 2010, when he was let go as head coach at Wake Forest. Gaudio also had tenures as head coach at Army and Loyola, and was an assistant at Xavier two separate times.

In March, Louisville announced that Dino Gaudio and Luke Murray would not return for the 2021-22 season as members of Mack’s staff. While Louisville had a disappointing 13-7 season that ended with a missed NCAA Tournament, the moves were largely unexpected.

According to multiple reports, including those by Hayley Minogue of WHAS11 News and Jason Riley of WDRB, Gaudio threatened to extort the school by reporting “media allegations that the UL program violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student athletes” if the school did not pay him 17 months of salary, either over that time period or in a lump sum.

It is unclear if the departure of Luke Murray, who is considered a rising star in the coaching world, is connected, or if the two happened to be reported at the same time. According to a previously article by Rick Bozich of WDRB, Murray was “pursuing opportunities as an assistant” elsewhere after missing out on the head coaching jobs at College of Charleston and Fordham.

The actually infractions that Dino Gaudio was reportedly looking to expose seem minor at best. Louisville’s recently history of NCAA improprieties under Rick Pitino probably mean the program is more sensitive to even minor violations getting out, but these don’t seem like issues that would cause the NCAA to come down hard on the Cardinals.

We’ll have more as it comes out, but this is a true, it is one of the more bizarre things we’ve seen in a sport full of them in recent years.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.