The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Louisville Coach Chris Mack Calls Out Writers Saying Sport Is In Trouble

Louisville Cardinals head coach Chris Mack kneeling on the sideline during a game.DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 21: Head coach Chris Mack of the Louisville Cardinals looks on during their game in the First Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Louisville head men’s basketball coach Chris Mack has a message for anyone who thinks college basketball’s demise is on the horizon: keep dreaming.

Earlier today, five-star guard Jalen Green announced he would spend with the NBA G-League instead of attending college. As part of the league’s new development initiative, Green and other elite prospects could earn up to $500,000 a year.

In exchange for that, they’ll become part of a year-long program under G-League guidance that includes “professional coaching, top prospects and veteran players who will combine training and exhibition competitions against the likes of G League teams, foreign national teams and NBA academies throughout the world,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Naturally, there were some media members who hypothesized that Green’s decision could usher in a new wave of recruits choosing to do the same. Therefore, college basketball would suffer as a result, since it would no longer land as much top-end talent.

Well, Mack doesn’t think so, and he made that abundantly clear on Twitter tonight.

“For every Jalen Green there’s an Obi Toppin. For every none & done there’s a Luke Garza, a Markus Howard. College Basketball will be fine. Nice articles though guys. Next…” he wrote.

There will probably be other prospects who follow in Green’s footsteps. But Mack is right overall; college basketball will ultimately be fine.

The product may look a little different depending on if the one-and-done rule is eliminated, but the sport itself will survive and thrive.

Reader Interactions


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.