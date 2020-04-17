Louisville Coach Chris Mack Calls Out Writers Saying Sport Is In Trouble

Louisville head men’s basketball coach Chris Mack has a message for anyone who thinks college basketball’s demise is on the horizon: keep dreaming.

Earlier today, five-star guard Jalen Green announced he would spend with the NBA G-League instead of attending college. As part of the league’s new development initiative, Green and other elite prospects could earn up to $500,000 a year.

In exchange for that, they’ll become part of a year-long program under G-League guidance that includes “professional coaching, top prospects and veteran players who will combine training and exhibition competitions against the likes of G League teams, foreign national teams and NBA academies throughout the world,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Naturally, there were some media members who hypothesized that Green’s decision could usher in a new wave of recruits choosing to do the same. Therefore, college basketball would suffer as a result, since it would no longer land as much top-end talent.

Well, Mack doesn’t think so, and he made that abundantly clear on Twitter tonight.

“For every Jalen Green there’s an Obi Toppin. For every none & done there’s a Luke Garza, a Markus Howard. College Basketball will be fine. Nice articles though guys. Next…” he wrote.

There will probably be other prospects who follow in Green’s footsteps. But Mack is right overall; college basketball will ultimately be fine.

The product may look a little different depending on if the one-and-done rule is eliminated, but the sport itself will survive and thrive.