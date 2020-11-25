Louisville Coach Scott Satterfield Reacts To South Carolina Rumors

Late Tuesday night, rumors swirled around two college football programs suggesting there was a looming change incoming.

A report linked Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield to the head coaching opening in South Carolina. The Gamecocks fired head coach Will Muschamp after a rough start to the 2020 season.

Just a few weeks later, rumors of his potential replacement started to leak out. According to reports from The Athletic, Satterfield was one of three replacements expected to interview for the job.

Louisville fans were less than pleased with the report suggesting their head coach would leave after just two years with the program. After outcry from fans about the report, Satterfield himself issued a statement.

The Cardinals head coach said he was “flattered” by the rumors. However, he made it clear he’s not leaving Louisville for the South Carolina job.

“While I am flattered my name was associated with another job I have not pursued or sought out any offers,” he said in the statement. “I am the head coach at the University of Louisville. We are building a strong foundation and culture. I love our players and the dedication they have shown to me and my staff.”

Satterfield turned Appalachian State into a Group of Five power during his tenure there. He found immediate success at Louisville with an impressive 8-5 record in his first season.

The Cardinals took a step back this season and currently sit at 3-6. Despite the struggles, Satterfield isn’t going to anywhere just yet.