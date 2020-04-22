Louisville Announces Potential Breakthrough COVID-19 Treatment

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been a major issue for colleges and universities around the country. University of Louisville is joining the ranks of those who have hopefully developed a breakthrough to treat the novel coronavirus.

The school announced some exciting news on the treatment front this afternoon. The school says it has developed an “aptamer,” or piece of synthetic DNA, which can help block COVID-19 from infecting human cells. Now, the school is hoping to ramp up development to further investigate its efficacy.

Louisville’s Center of Predictive Medicine for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases is one of just two national biocontainment labs in the country. That has been crucial to the school’s ability to develop this technology. “I am fortunate to be at UofL, which is one of the few places in the country where we have the facilities to do experiments using the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” UofL professor of medicine Paula Bates said in the school’s release.

The school has submitted an application to the FDA for approval to start treating patients with the new technology. As with all of these potential breakthroughs, we probably have a decent amount of testing and development before we can be sure that this can be a large scale treatment. Still, this is exciting news.

From the UofLNews.com release about how this treatment works:

University of Louisville researchers have developed a technology that is believed to block the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 from infecting human cells. The technology is based on a piece of synthetic DNA – an “aptamer” – which targets and binds with a human protein called nucleolin. Early tests show that this aptamer may stop viruses, including novel coronavirus, from “hijacking” nucleolin to replicate inside the body.

